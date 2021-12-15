Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021: Market will Surpass $100+ Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Targeted Therapeutics Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for targeted therapeutics should grow from $100.9 billion in 2021 to $142.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- The global market for small molecules should grow from $60.3 billion in 2021 to $83.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for monoclonal antibodies should grow from $40.6 billion in 2021 to $59.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
The scope of this study entails the worldwide market for targeted therapeutics. The report covers the entire market for targeted therapeutics, which incorporates two main types, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. Based on application, targeted therapeutics is divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and others.
Cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for 10 million deaths, globally. This disease includes multi-gene mutations that produce altered proteins controlling the signalling pathway of cells. Usually, proteins encoded by these genes control cell growth, apoptosis, DNA repair, division and checkpoint, creating cancerous cells. But changes in these genes produce altered proteins that enable cancer.
Targeted therapeutics is an emerging and promising approach for oncology treatment, targeting the proteins that stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Small molecules offer more advantages than monoclonal antibodies, targeting molecules inside the cells (along with surface receptors) to modulate protein function. The dynamic field of cancer R&D offers specialization in targeted therapies, which play a crucial role as mediators in cancer and other diseases, modulating diverse cellular activities.
The market for targeted therapeutics has an increasing demand. As the field of targeted therapy matures, market leaders must use technologies and methods for novel targets and therapeutic approaches.
Market Size and Evolution
Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Rising affluence in these countries brings a change in lifestyles, resulting in an increased incidence of cancer. Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines drives growth in the targeted therapeutics market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.
Company profiles of major industry players, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Size and Evolution
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Cancer Burden
- Causes of Cancer
- Genetic Factors
- Lifestyle Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Cancer-Causing Genes
- Immune System and Cancer
- Cancer Prevention
- Types of Cancer Treatment
- Non-pharmacological Approaches
- Pharmacological Approaches
- Gene Therapy
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
- Overview
- Current Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care
Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects
- Overview
- United States
- New Drug Application (NDA)
- Fast-Track Status
- Europe
- Japan
- India
- New Drug Approval
- Import Registration Certificate
- Import License
- China
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Targeted Therapy
- Overview
- Small Molecules
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Lung Cancer
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Breast Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Other Cancers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Market Analysis
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Impact
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Analysis
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- Company Landscape
- Pipeline Analysis
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Phase II Clinical Trials
- Phase III Clinical Trials
- Phase IV Clinical Trials
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alnu83