Global Hoverboards Market Size Is Projected To Reach At a CAGR Of 6.3% by 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Hoverboards Market: By Product (Single Wheeled and Double Wheeled), By Wheel Size (6.5 Inch, 8 Inch, and 10 Inch), By Application (Commercial, Recreational Activities, and Personal Mobility), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Global Hoverboards Market size & share is projected to reach a value of USD 1,100 Million by 2026 from USD 750 Million in 2020, with growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Hoverboards? How Big is Hoverboards Market?

Report Overview & Coverage:

A self-balancing and battery-operated gadgets are on the rise, thereby making hoverboards a feasible option. This technology is the best for personal transportation in terms of both cost and environment-friendly nature. The most influencing factor is the growing demand for electric scooters or skateboards among generation Z. The advantages such as zero-emission, easy availability, and cost-effectiveness make it a suitable mode of commute for users across the globe. Travelling could be made fun using the hoverboards as the next generation fuel-efficient vehicles.

Global Hoverboards Market - Major Competitive Players

Ninebot Inc.

HaloBoard

Razor USA LLC

EPIKGO

Airwheel Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Segway Inc.

Skque Products

TOMOLOO Technology Industrial Co. Ltd.

Genesis

Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co. Ltd

Megawheels

SURFUS

Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd.

Shenzhen Uwheel Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Hoverboards Market: Growth Factors

Currently, the rising environmental concerns such as global warming increase the demand for commutes like hoverboards in order to zero down the emission rate as well reduce the number of vehicle-related accidents. Furthermore, the technological advantages influencing the hoverboard market are the use of Bluetooth, LED lights, and other hi-tech safety features.

The trend of green mobility is spreading across the globe and thereby magnetizing the manufacturers to invest more in zero-emission and eco-friendly technologies. Thus, the demand for the hoverboards market is projected to rise over the forecast period. From the transportation perspective, the dependency on batteries instead of fuel makes it an important mode of commute for people. Enticingly, the escalating demand for entertainment when traveling among the youngsters encourage the hoverboard developers over the forecast period. Despite, the positiveness the low safety, lack of awareness among developing regions, battery explosion, and cost are likely to restrain the market development in the upcoming years.

Global Hoverboards Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 750 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1,100 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.3% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Ninebot, Inc., HaloBoard, Razor USA LLC, EPIKGO, Airwheel Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Segway, Inc., Skque Products, TOMOLOO Technology Industrial Co. Ltd., Genesis, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co. Ltd, Megawheels, SURFUS, Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd., and Shenzhen Uwheel Technology Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product, By Wheel Size, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global hoverboards market is segmented based on product, wheel size, application, and regions.

Based on the product, the global hoverboards market is divided into single wheeled and double wheeled. From these, the double wheeled segment holds the highest market share due to its convenience, easy availability, and fewer bumps and risks even in the rough terrain areas. Contingent on wheel size, the hoverboards market is fragmented into 6.5 Inch, 8 Inch, and 10 Inch from which the 6.5 Inch segment is expected to account for the highest market share owing to its easy use and safety among the younger generation. Also, its influence in encouraging indoor activities among the kids will further bolster the market growth.

On the basis of application, the global hoverboards market is classified into commercial, recreational activities, and personal mobility. The commercial segment is expected to dominate due to the growing demand for hoverboards among security personnel and police. Similarly, the rising adoption of hoverboards in campuses, shopping malls, and manufacturing units also influences market expansion.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific Is Expected To Exhibit Significant Growth

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. China’s leading position in the manufacturing segment is anticipated to have a positive influence on the global hoverboards market. Furthermore, the rising demand in the regions such as China, Malaysia, etc. will fuel the market expansion.

The global hoverboards market is segmented into:

Global Hoverboards Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Single Wheeled

Double Wheeled

Global Hoverboards Market: By Wheel Size Segment Analysis

6.5 Inch

8 Inch

10 Inch

Global Hoverboards Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Diagnostic

Research

Others

Global Hoverboards Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

