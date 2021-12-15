North America Zeolite Industry; Forecast to 2026 by Type, Application, Imports & Exports, and Country with Value Chain Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Zeolite Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America zeolite market reached a volume of 1.5 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



The North America zeolite market is being currently driven by several factors. The increasing demand for zeolites as a softening agent in the soap and detergent industry has catalyzed the market growth in the region. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns against the usage of phosphate has also stimulated the demand for zeolites across several industries.

Moreover, zeolites possess cleansing and quality-enhancing abilities which help in the production of high-quality chemical products and transportation fuels. On account of this, zeolites are widely utilized, as absorbents and catalysts, in the oil refining and petrochemical industries in the region, thereby stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, with the rapid population growth coupled with the surge of cleaner fuels is expected to spur the demand for zeolites in the region.

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the North America zeolite market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America zeolite market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America zeolite market?

What is the breakup of the North America zeolite market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America zeolite market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America zeolite industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America zeolite industry?

What is the structure of the North America zeolite industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America zeolite industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Zeolite Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 North America Zeolite Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast



7 North America Zeolite Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 Natural

7.2 Synthetic



8 North America Zeolite Market: Breakup by Application

8.1 Detergent

8.2 Catalyst

8.3 Adsorbent

8.4 Others



9 North America Zeolite Market: Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports



10 North America Zeolite Meter: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.4 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Historical Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Application

10.2.4 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Research and Development

12.3 Raw Material Procurement

12.4 Manufacturing

12.5 Distribution/Export

12.6 End-Use



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n981ef