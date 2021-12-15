Complete Warehouse Supply Adds Warehouse Safety Products to In-Stock and Ready-to-Ship Inventory

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "At Complete Warehouse Supply (CWS), we design our supply chain lines to be flexible to respond to our customers' needs," said Dustin McGuire, CEO, Complete Warehouse Supply. "Heartland Steel's safety products are a great addition to our growing inventory and can easily be matched with our ready-made and in-stock racking solutions to offer our customers a one-stop-shop experience."



CWS designs and manufactures heavy-duty racking warehouse racking systems like cantilever and selective pallet racks, push back and pallet flow racks and more. They also have a vast list of ready-made inventory that includes the industry's most in-demand products that can be ordered online and delivered fast.



"Our customers depend on our ability to meet their own project schedules," said McGuire. "Being able to successfully meet our fulfillment times - even in this shifting global market - means we can get our products shipped to our customers without accruing delays."



In addition to Complete Warehouse Supply's product lines, CWS customers also gain direct access to equipment manufacturers for items like forklifts, carts, conveyors and more at factory-direct pricing.



"While we still must be mindful of the ever-changing supply chains, the relationships we've built with our suppliers, like Heartland Steel Products, Interlake Mecalux, Nashville Wire Products, and others, have allowed us to better anticipate market changes and reduce delivery impacts to our customers," said McGuire.



Complete Warehouse Supply's ready-made and in-stock product lines include safety guardrails, beams, wire decking, selective pallet racking and more. Products are available now for expedited ordering, with shipping capabilities that deliver products in-hand to customers, fast.

About Complete Warehouse Supply

Headquartered in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, Complete Warehouse Supply (CWS) is an industry-leading supplier for warehouse shelving and storage solutions. Since its inception, CWS has been the premier choice for custom and ready-made warehouse racking systems like cantilever and selective pallet racks, push back and pallet flow racks, and drive in racks. Their supply chains can quickly fill orders for high-demand products like safety products, beams, frames, wire decking and more.



CWS is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees. For more information about CWS, please call (800) 679-3170 or visit www.completewarehousesupply.com.

