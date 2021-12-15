Coveo Brings Seamless Search Integration to Adobe Experience Manager

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc., (“ Coveo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced a deeper native integration with Adobe Experience Manager, the industry-leading combo for content and digital asset management. Poly, Synopsys, and VIZIO are just a few of the global brands benefiting from Coveo’s search and relevance solution for Adobe Experience Cloud.

Coveo for Adobe delivers AI-powered search that helps make it easier for digital leaders and developers to bring Google-like search experiences to Adobe-powered websites, intranets, online stores, and technical documentation. Coveo helps organizations quickly optimize their Experience Manager-powered sites with its robust, relevant from day one search. Additionally, it combines pre-packaged machine learning models for query suggestion, automatic re-ranking, dynamic faceting, question answering, and recommendations, alongside a new native connector for indexing content.



Key Features:



- Crawl and index Experience Manager content natively with a Coveo connector, with automatic indexing on publish and reindexing using AEM Workflows.

- Easily add Coveo Search to your Experience Manager component library or build a custom search UI with our headless toolkit and directly with the API.

- Optimize search with low and no-code tools for activating machine learning models and tuning result rankings, search terms, and query expressions.