North America's $7.56B Biopesticides Industry, 2030: Annual Revenue and Sales Projections for Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, and Other Products by Country

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biopesticides Market 2020-2030 by Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American biopesticides market is expected to grow by 14.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,568 million by 2030, owing to the exponentially growing food industry due to the rising population, the low R&D costs associated with the manufacturing and development of biopesticides, the environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, and increasing government initiatives across the globe.
Highlighted with 40 tables and 87 figures, this 155-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biopesticides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America biopesticides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Formulation, Usage, Application, and Country.
Based on Product (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
- Bioinsecticides
- Bacillus Thuringiensis
- Beauveria Bassiana
- Metarhizium Anisopliae
- Verticillium Lecanii
- Baculovirus
- Other Bioinsecticides
- Biofungicides
- Trichoderma
- Bacillus Species
- Pseudomonas Species
- Streptomyces Species
- Other Biofungicides
- Bionematicides
- Paecilomyces lilacinus
- Bacillus Firmus
- Other Bionematicides
- Bioherbicides
- Other Products
Based on Source (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
- Microbials
- Bacteria
- Virus
- Fungal
- Nematode
- Other Microbials
- Biochemicals
- Repellants
- Pheromones
- Allomones
- Kairomones
- Other Biochemicals
- Botanicals/PIPs
- Insect Growth Regulators
- Feeding Deterrents
- Repellents
- Confusants
- Plant Allelopathy
- Plant Growth Regulator
- Fungicidal Control
- Induced Resistance
- Pyrethrum
- Other Botanicals
- Predators
- Lady Beetles
- Green Lacewings
- Protozoa/Pheromone
- Nematodes/Parasites/Predator Mites
- Minute Pirate Bugs
- Syrphid Flies
- Other Sources
Based on Formulation (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
- Liquid Formulation
- Emulsifiable Concentrates
- Suspension Concentrates
- Soluble Liquid Concentrates
- Dry Formulation
- Dry Granules
- Water-Dispersible Granules
- Wettable Powders
Based on Usage (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
- Foliar Spray
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
- Post-harvest
- Other Usages
Based on Application (annual revenue [$ mn] and sales volume [kilotons] for 2019-2030)
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Grains & Cereals
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Turf & Ornamental Grass
- Grazing Land
- Other Applications
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Source, and Application over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players Profiled
- Andermatt Biocontrol AG
- BASF SE
- Bayer Crop Science
- Bioworks Inc.
- Certis Europe BV
- Corteva Agriscience
- Dow Agrosciences LLC
- Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.
- Isagro S.p.A.
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Novozymes AS
- Rovensa Group
- Stockton Group
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Philagro)
- Valent Biosciences Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mxwr4