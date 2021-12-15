Screen Media Acquires Stephanie Laing’s Comedy ‘Family Squares’

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all worldwide rights to the dysfunctional family comedy ‘Family Squares’ from Unbounded Media.



Formerly titled ‘Shoot the Rooster,’ the film is written and directed by Stephanie Laing (‘Veep’) as a love letter to her family, the South and to small town America. A film about a matriarch who wants to unite her family before she passes, it is a personal film to Laing based on the passing of her mother. ‘Family Squares’ stars Ann Dowd (‘Hereditary’), Elsie Fisher (‘Eighth Grade’), Judy Greer (‘Archer’), Billy Magnussen (‘No Time To Die‘), Margo Martindale (‘August: Osage County’), Sam Richardson (‘Veep’), Timothy Simons (‘Veep’), June Squibb (‘Nebraska’), Casey Wilson (‘Saturday Night Live’), Scott MacArthur (‘Halloween Kills’), Zoe Chao (‘Love Life’), Jessica Miesel (‘The Resident’), Maclaren Laing (‘Eastbound & Down’), and Henry Winkler (‘Happy Days’). The film is produced by Alex Saks (‘Red Rocket’), Stephanie Laing and Peter Odiorne (‘The Middle of X’) and executive produced by Patrick Somerville (‘Station 11’) and Jonathon Tropper (‘Sea’). Screen Media is planning a day-and-date domestic release in Q1 2022.

The Worth Family has been divided for years but when the matriarch, Grandma Mabel dies suddenly, the family must come together. They soon discover that not only did she keep some secrets from the family, so did everyone else.

Stephanie Laing serves as director, co-writer (with Brad Morris of ‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World’) and producer of ‘Family Squares’ producing through Cake or Death Pictures. Laing is hot off her success with the Apple+ Original series, ‘Physical’ and upcoming series ‘Mammals’. The film was shot largely remotely during quarantine with each actor using a camera kit to record the shots. Stephanie even directed the majority of the movie via video conference.

“‘Family Squares’ delighted us with its stellar ensemble cast, heartfelt humor, and clever virtual storytelling techniques,” said Screen Media in a statement. “We were blown away by the performances Stephanie elicited from the stellar ensemble cast, all while directing remotely. The result is the kind of uplifting comedy that the entire family can enjoy.”

Katharyn Howe, VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media recently acquired ‘La Soga Salvation’ after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Casey Tebo’s ‘Black Friday’ starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, after it bowed at Fantastic Fest, and ‘Fast Charlie’ starring Pierce Brosnan. Recent releases include Brent Wilson’s documentary ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’, James Nunn’s ‘One Shot’ starring Scott Adkins and Ryan Phillippe, Lina Roessler’s ‘Best Sellers’ starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, and Chase Palmer’s ‘Naked Singularity’ starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke. Previous releases include the Barry Pepper thriller ‘Trigger Point’, Simon West’s action disaster film ‘Skyfire’, and the Nicolas Cage hit ‘Willy’s Wonderland’.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

CSSE@ellipsisir.com

646-776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561