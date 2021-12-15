North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market Insights, 2028 - Analysis of Key Players SK Innovation, Lithium Energy Japan, A123 Systems, CALB, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, and GS Yuasa

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the report, the electric vehicle battery market in North America is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 17.68% in the years 2021-2028. The United States and Canada outline the market in this region.



Over the years, Canada has witnessed high growth in the automotive industry. Moreover, the country has the opportunity to become a leader in advanced battery manufacturing and storage technology due to the availability of key ingredients, including lithium, nickel, and aluminum, to manufacture batteries.

Furthermore, the government has taken several measures to advance battery production capacity, along with establishing supply chains to increase the distribution capabilities of the country's electric vehicle battery market. For instance, in budget 2021, the government announced an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund to advance critical battery mineral processing. Hence, governmental support boosts the electric vehicle battery market on a growth path.



In the United States, Harvard researchers produced solid-state lithium batteries for electric vehicles. These batteries increased the lifetime of electric vehicles by up to 15 years, reducing the charging time to 20 minutes. This has encouraged automotive manufacturers to increase the electrification of their fleets, reducing carbon footprint and dependency on depleting fossil fuel reserves. Besides, the increased government support and rise in the development of advanced battery technologies are adding to the electric vehicle battery market.

The well-known companies in the electric vehicle battery market are SK Innovation, Lithium Energy Japan, A123 Systems, CALB, Samsung SDI, Toshiba Corporation, and GS Yuasa.

Key Topics Covered



1. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Increased Investments in the Electric Vehicle Market

2.1.2. Need for Subsidies in Battery Recycling

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vehicle Battery Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Industry Components

2.5.1. Raw Material Mining

2.5.2. Battery Cell

2.5.3. Battery Module

2.5.4. Battery Pack

2.5.5. End-User

2.5.6. End of Life Processes

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Technology Analysis

2.7.1. Li-Ion Battery Based on Variation in Cathode Material

2.7.1.1. NCM (Lithium-Cobalt-Manganese-Oxide)

2.7.1.2. NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide)

2.7.1.3. LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

2.7.2. Solid State Batteries

2.8. Raw Material Analysis

2.8.1. Key Raw Materials

2.8.2. Countries Having High Deposits of Key Raw Materials

2.8.2.1. Lithium

2.8.2.2. Manganese

2.8.2.3. Nickel

2.8.2.4. Cobalt

2.8.2.5. Graphite

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.9.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.9.4. New Product Launches

2.10. Industry Player Positioning

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Growing Electric Vehicles Market

2.11.2. Governmental Incentives and Promotion

2.11.3. Developments in Battery Technology

2.11.4. Growth in Public Charging Infrastructure

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Issues in Raw Material Procurement

2.12.2. High Charging Time for Batteries

2.12.3. Safety Concerns

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Emergence of Shared E-Mobility Helping Battery Swapping Segment

2.13.2. Improvements in Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Technologies



3. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by Vehicle Type

3.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

3.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



4. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by Battery Type

4.1. Lead Acid

4.2. Nickel-Metal Hydride

4.3. Lithium-Ion



5. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by End-User

5.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.2. Passenger Car

5.3. Other End-users



6. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Share Analysis

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. CATL

7.2.2. LG Ensol

7.2.3. Panasonic

7.2.4. Samsung SDI

7.2.5. SK Innovation

7.2.6. BYD

7.2.7. CALB

7.2.8. Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd.

7.2.9. Toshiba Corporation

7.2.10. Lithium Energy Japan

7.2.11. Envision Aesc

7.2.12. A123 Systems

7.2.13. GS Yuasa

7.2.14. Northvolt AB

7.2.15. Prime Planet Energy Solutions



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



