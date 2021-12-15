Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/MT

| Source: Panostaja Oyj Panostaja Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions December 15, 2021 at 16:30 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Telanne, Minna 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20211215133228_28
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-12-15
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:9817
Unit price:0,00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:9817
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/