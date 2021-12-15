Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Guyana-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Initial estimates project the resource could almost double the size of the country’s economy to $13 billion annually. It is hoped that Guyana can avoid the institutional problems such as corruption and political conflict that are often the outcomes of sudden oil wealth, and that its discovery will also lead to a major boost in consumer spending power.The telecom sector is certainly in some need of a shot in the arm, with fixed-line teledensity and penetration for mobile and broadband services at the low end of the scale for Latin American countries. That is typically a reflection of a country’s GDP, so a major injection of revenue into the broader economy is certain to have positive flow-on effects in telecom markets.That appears to be evident already, based on the recent financial performance of the country’s telcos. With Guyana’s GDP increasing a whopping 16% in 2020 (in spite of the pandemic sweeping the globe), the country also saw healthy growth in the number of mobile (5.6%), mobile broadband (6%), and fixed broadband subscribers (10%). The recent market liberalisation, along with the prospect of additional mobile spectrum allocations, should help propel Guyana from the bottom tier to at least the middle tier in terms of telecom maturity.



Key developments:



The 2016 Telecommunications Act was finally passed in October 2020.



Oil sales are expected to accelerate growth in the telecommunications sector as a result of the trickle-down effect increasing disposable incomes.









Companies mentioned in this report:



Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), Digicel Guyana.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Guyana-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW