KnowBe4 Launches New “Security Masterminds” Podcast

Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new podcast called “Security Masterminds”.

The Security Masterminds podcast covers a range of topics in cybersecurity, with particular focus on the human element. A new podcast will be released each month, with episodes lasting approximately 30 minutes. A variety of cybersecurity industry experts will be featured as guests.

“The launch of this podcast is a long-time dream of ours come true,” said Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate, KnowBe4. “It is a very conversational podcast that is easy to follow along, keeping listeners interested with fascinating and timely cybersecurity topics. We hope that our subscribers will find this podcast both informational and entertaining.”

The first episode of the podcast covers the following:

Guest: Dr. Lydia Kostopoulos, SVP of emerging tech insights, KnowBe4

Title: Far Beyond Smokestacks and Factories: The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Abstract: The Security Masterminds podcast’s first guest is KnowBe4’s SVP of Emerging Tech Insights Dr. Lydia Kostopoulos, who became interested in the cybersecurity space after experiencing 9/11 as a freshman in college. After that, she decided to pursue her educational studies in cybersecurity. During this podcast, Dr. Kostopoulos explores the state that we are in today, known as the fourth industrial revolution. This consists of AI, DNA editing, nano technologies, mixed media, smart sensors and quantum computing, just to name a few. We are at the dawn of a new infrastructure being built for things like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, etc. This new era is creating a cybersecurity skills gap given the plethora of new technologies and the rapid pace at which things are changing and developing. As long as technology changes, you need to continue to upskill.

Listen to the first episode of Security Masterminds at https://securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.com/.

