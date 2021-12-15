Parker McCollum Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card Signature Edition Released Today

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs, is pleased to announce its first NFT release, the Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition goes on sale today.



The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition is one of the world’s first fan club NFT and has been created as part of MusicFX’s partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum .

Thousands of Parker’s fans have already signed up for priority access to his digital NFT fan club community, and the first 1,000 to purchase their Black Card will receive the coveted Signature Edition membership which goes on sale at 12 pm PST today (December 15, 2021).

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card: Signature Edition retails for $100.00, and comes with these awesome benefits:

Individually signed and numbered digital membership NFT

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events.



In addition, all those who become members will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club contest, where a handful of lucky people will win some of the best prizes money can’t buy, all personally selected by Parker himself.

For more information on Parker’s Black Card, or to purchase a membership, please click here .

“The response from fans has been amazing,” said Parker after the initial announcement. “I’m so lucky to be blessed with such awesome fans, and I can’t wait to start engaging with members of the Gold Chain Cowboy Club. It’s going to be insane!”

“Everyone at MusicFX, and Parker’s team, have been delighted with the feedback to his Black Card announcement last week,” said Billie-Jo Aasen, co-head of MusicFX. “This really is a special moment for all of us, and it will show artists how we can connect them to their fans in ways they never thought were possible.”

For more information on MusicFX, please visit www.musicfx.io.

To sign-up for the MusicFX newsletter

MusicFX is a partnership between CurrencyWorks and Crown and Ace.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io .

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major-label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release of McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA , and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com .

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and their partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace please visit www.crownandace.com .



About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

