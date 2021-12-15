Read to Lead Wins $50,000 in Additional Funding Through AT&T's Accelerator Pitches With Purpose Competition

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Read to Lead, an ed-tech nonprofit that empowers middle school students to develop their literacy, life, and career skills through game-based learning, was recently announced as the winner of AT&T's "Pitches With Purpose" Audience Choice Award . In the all-virtual "Shark Tank" style competition, AT&T invited the eight organizations from its 2021 graduating Accelerator class to pitch their business plans for a chance to win one of two $50,000 prizes.

During the competition, Read to Lead secured the most votes for best pitch from AT&T employees, who recognized the nonprofit for its ability to create engaging and inclusive digital learning experiences that help narrow the homework gap and prepare students to thrive within and beyond the classroom.

Executive Director Christina Oliver's winning pitch highlighted Read to Lead's innovative approach to developing the next generation of readers and leaders through a suite of online learning games and experiences that combine reading, critical thinking, and career exploration. Read to Lead's unique approach invites middle school students to become "the boss" in over 30 virtual workplaces, where they must read closely, think critically, and solve authentic workplace challenges.

Throughout the 2021 AT&T Accelerator program, Read to Lead continued to scale its impact on the lives of middle school students and teachers nationwide, delivering diverse and culturally relevant learning experiences and stemming the tide of learning loss caused by the pandemic.

In reflecting on the program, Oliver shared, "The AT&T Accelerator has been an incredible learning experience. We are honored that our pitch was chosen among a cohort of amazing ed-tech leaders, and I am especially grateful for the relationships we have developed among the network of experts and founders. Their mentorship and support is making it possible to create a new generation of learning games and experiences that will ensure even more students nationwide build the literacy and social-emotional skills to succeed."

About Read to Lead

Read to Lead's mission is to empower middle school students to develop their literacy, life, and career skills. Our unique model combines scenario-based learning games where students get to "be the boss" in an immersive professional workplace with research-based curriculum. Since our founding in 1992, we have impacted more than one million students nationwide. Learn more at: https://readtolead.org/ .

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. AT&T Connected Learning is a multi-year commitment to bridge the digital divide and narrow the homework gap, so today's learners are connected with skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life. Since 2008, we've committed over $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

