Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Guatemala-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW



This fall was attributed to the initial reactions to the economic consequences of the pandemic, with household spend being under considerable pressure.



However, growth soon recovered, with the number of subscribers having increased 6.1% in the year to June 2021, reaching 21.6 million. This growth was in turn the result of people responding to new pressures. Parents have secured SIM cards to enable children to home school, while more mobile internet connections have been needed to enable households to telework and engage in e-commerce.



Key developments:



Viasat set do deliver satellite broadband services across Guatemala;



Regulator approves the reorder of some spectrum in the 700MHz bandwidth;



Guatemala to auction 60MHz in the 700MHz band;



América Móvil spins off its tower operation;



Conecta Guate free internet program advancing despite delays due to pandemic;



South Pacific Cable is made ready for service;



Guatemala to connect to the Aurora cable system in 2022;



Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2021, operators’ data to Q3 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.





