Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Botswana-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This is characteristic of many markets in the region, itself a legacy of years of underinvestment.



However, the government and the wholesale network provider BoFiNet have made considerable progress in recent years to expand the reach of the national fibre network. This is being used to develop e-health and e-government services, and also to foster e-commerce.



The government in October 2021 launched a revised e-commerce strategy in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This strategy aims to address various barriers which could potentially restrict growth of e-commerce, and is premised on the wider availability of quality broadband. It is also supported by the wider efforts being made as part of Botswana’s Vision 2036 program, which aims to propel economic development through ICT.



Key developments:



BTC improves satellite connectivity to improve rural broadband access and support e-learning and e-government services;



Regulator tenders for a multi-spectrum mobile broadband licence;



Government revises e-commerce strategy as part of the Vision 2036 program;



Orange Botswana expands its Digital Schools Project, extends the reach of LTE-A services;



Alphabet cancels Project Loon trials;



Korea Telecom advises BTC on LTE network optimisation;



Orange Money initiates cross-border m-payment platform;



BTC reports 16% increase in net profit in fiscal 2021;



Report update includes Statistics Botswana’s data to Q2 2021, telcos’ data to Q3 2021, regulator’s annual report updates and market data to Q1 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.





