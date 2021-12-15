IZEA Founder Ted Murphy Named a 2021 Best CEO by Comparably

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has won two Comparably.com awards for company culture excellence. IZEA ranked in the Top 50 of Comparably’s 2021 Best Company Work-Life Balance list for small to midsize companies and CEO Ted Murphy has been recognized as one of Comparably’s Best CEOs of 2021.



Murphy founded IZEA in 2006 and is considered the father of modern influencer marketing. He launched the first marketplace that paid influencers to create content on behalf of brands and was instrumental in developing the frameworks for sponsored content, including the use of disclosure policies and #ad to denote advertisements in social media. He has led the company through two global recessions, took the company public at age 35, generated over $5 billion in shareholder liquidity, and delivered record revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to be recognized by Comparably and appreciate the support of my fellow IZEAns,” said Murphy. “2021 has been a year of incredible growth and momentum for IZEA. We have been making substantial investments across the organization and I’m proud to lead such a successful and talented team.”

IZEA recently reported that revenue increased 88% year over year to an all-time record $7.6 million in Q3. Managed Services bookings reached 181% year over year growth in the same period to hit an all-time record of $11.3 million in Q3.

“The pandemic has caused all of us to reevaluate and reinvent ourselves. IZEA has taken bold steps to create an environment that supports a healthy balance of each person’s professional and personal life,” continued Murphy. “Being on Comparably’s list of companies with the Best Work-Life Balance 2021 is a reflection of that commitment, and that commitment is shining through in our financial growth.”

Comparably.com considered IZEA among 60,000 companies for its Best Places to Work Awards, which are derived from anonymous sentiment ratings provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories during a 12-month period.

IZEA is hiring for remote positions throughout the world. If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers .

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.



