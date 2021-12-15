Source Power Company Appoints Industry Veteran Mar Kelly as Director of Sales

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Power Company, a New York regulated energy supplier and community solar subscriber acquisition company, announced today the appointment of Mar Kelly, an industry leader in environmental-focused business development, as Director of Sales. In this role, Kelly will be leading new business development and contracts for new community solar customer management agreements.

For over 30 years, Kelly has been focused on the development, sale, and implementation of energy infrastructure including solar developments, and most recently, electric vehicle charging. She joins Source Power Company from Greenlots, where she headed the development of new electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States.

Vincent Palmieri, Chief Operating Officer at Source Power Company, said, "We are excited to have Mar bring her decades of environmental and solar experience and join our team at Source Power. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in developing new relationships as we continue our expansion throughout New York State, fulfilling our mission of democratizing renewable energy and delivering the benefits of clean energy and renewables as well as cost savings to new customers."

"I am thrilled to join Source Power Company, a firm that is committed to providing customers with cost-effective clean energy choices that are both good for the environment and save consumers and businesses money," said Kelly. "I hope to add value with my environmental expertise and help Source Power expand its community solar footprint across the state and beyond."

In addition to her experience at Greenlots, Kelly has held numerous industry roles. She also has an entrepreneurial background, having founded her first business, an environmental due diligence company that operated nationwide, which sold in 1999. Following the success of that business venture, Kelly moved into the solar development industry in 2003. She holds a bachelor's degree in International Environmental Studies and Public Health from Rutgers University, and she earned her master's degree in Conservation Biology from Fordham University.

About Source Power Company

Source Power Company is a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier in New York State. Source Power provides innovative solutions that pair energy supply with renewable energy generation, providing a unique value proposition to customers and advancing the state's clean energy goals. With roots in the solar development industry through its sister company Source Renewables, Source Power sits strategically at the intersection of project finance, renewable generation, and energy supply. This allows Source Power to match solar generation with power consumers and use its vertical integration to ensure efficiencies are passed along to customers at competitive prices. Source Power represents a reboot of the retail energy industry and is on a mission to further the energy transition by changing the way people think about energy with an improved customer experience and innovative products and services that help advance clean energy goals and democratize those same benefits for all. Find out more about Source Power Company on its website: https://sourcepowerco.com

