Titanium OEM Partner UNICOM Engineering Honored with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions Partner Award

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading strategic system integration partner providing application platforms, deployment solutions, and lifecycle support services for software technology developers and OEMs worldwide, today announced it was honored to receive the Dell Technologies OEM Solutions North America Partner of the Year Award for the third consecutive year.



The Dell Technologies OEM Solutions Partner of the Year Award distinguishes partners for their exceptional achievements based on a variety of performance criterion over the course of the fiscal year. UNICOM Engineering continued their focus on supporting the Dell Technologies OEM Solutions team in multiple capacities, including traditional OEM business, bundled solutions, service opportunities, and crafting creative solutions to meet specific customer requirements. After another showing of strong year-over-year growth to clinch the title for the third time, the company was also commended for being Dell Technologies OEM Solutions’ top OEM storage revenue producer.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Dell Technologies for the third consecutive year for our ongoing commitment to customer success,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager for UNICOM Engineering. “We continue to be committed to collaboration, our joint success, and winning together with integrity. From North America to Ireland and the Philippines, we have great respect for the work that we do for our collective customers.”

UNICOM Engineering has offered complementary and distinctive services to meet the challenge of bringing applications to market for over a decade. Deep engineering and technical capabilities provide the necessary expertise to launch and sustain customer solutions across their lifecycle. Copy exact manufacturing and support delivered globally by a single team enables predictable, repeatable results, while a flexible engagement model adapts and scales as our customers’ business grows. A robust customer portal provides a primary access point to the information necessary to make business decisions and interface with the support team in real-time. All of which is built on a foundation of quality certifications and process-driven manufacturing, including ISO 27001, the information security standard.

