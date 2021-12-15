Rediscover Jasper in January, now lighter and brighter than ever

Great deals and playful après at the reimagined Jasper in January festival, running from January 14-30, 2022



JASPER, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For three decades, Jasper in January has been the nexus of mountain culture and good times. Now more than ever, Albertans deserve to enjoy the lighter side of winter to unwind, relax and create memorable moments. Tourism Jasper wants Albertans to rediscover what its signature festival has to offer, featuring seasonal favourites along with some fresh new twists.

“There is never a bad time to plan a winter escape to experience the magic of Jasper, but the last three weeks of January is an ideal time to visit because of the great deals on ski, spa and accommodations,” says James Jackson, President and CEO, Tourism Jasper. “After the last two years, we all deserve a reason to enjoy the lighter side of winter by safely experiencing all that Jasper has to offer.”

What can festival-goers expect this year? Days filled with outdoor adventures and breathtaking views on the trail, the ski hill, or the hockey pond. And evenings (or afternoons!) spent unwinding fireside, with a pint or a glass of something tasty in hand. In addition to amazing food, live music will also be playing at many local establishments, for the après crowd.

The festival runs from January 14-30, 2022, and below are just some of the signature activities and events that will be taking place on the weekends (Friday to Sunday):



Pyramid Winter Fete – Enjoy skating, dog sledding and horse-drawn sleigh rides, then warm up by a crackling fire with hot chocolate and a sweet treat.





Jasper Cup Pond Hockey Tournament – Lace up your skates for some old-fashioned four-on-four outdoor rink time.





Street Party + Fireworks – Take the après party outside to enjoy the live music, the views and the fashion show of retro winter wear.





Whiskey, Wine & Hops – Experience the ultimate après with a local and international selection of fine wines, hops and spirits, partnered with a selection of delicious bites. A festival mainstay that cannot be missed!





Polar Bear Dip – Earn major bragging rights after dipping into an alpine lake in January.





A guided ice walk through Maligne Canyon – The unbelievable natural ice sculptures and frozen waterfalls on this walk are out of this world.



This year’s Jasper in January festival is sure to be a memorable one, with activities and events suitable for anyone and everyone who want to enjoy the lighter side of winter.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination – the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. It is from here that the greatest personal expeditions begin; where explorers and wanderers collect to enjoy the activities, accommodations, restaurants, and businesses of the town of Jasper, before taking on the real Canadian Rockies of Jasper National Park. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond.

