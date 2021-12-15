Bayhealth Collaborates with Syapse, Bringing Data-Driven Approach to Oncology Care

SAN FRANCISCO and DOVER, Del., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse® , a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, announced a collaboration with Bayhealth , central and southern Delaware's healthcare leader. Bayhealth will utilize the Syapse multi-source real-world data platform to bring the latest in cancer diagnostics and treatments to Delaware patients so that they can receive evidence-based care and match to potentially life-saving clinical trial opportunities.



“Bayhealth is committed to providing community cancer care that is comprehensive, cutting edge, and personalized,” said Rishi Sawhney , MD, medical director of the Bayhealth Cancer Institute . “Our recently launched Precision Oncology Program focuses on the molecular profile of each individual cancer so that the most appropriate personalized treatment options may be considered. Our work with Syapse and the Syapse Learning Health Network will allow Bayhealth clinicians and researchers to leverage the latest technology to further advance personalized cancer care by increasing access to cutting-edge therapies and significantly expanding our clinical research efforts.”

The proliferation of targeted oncology therapies has ushered in the precision medicine era, but if caregivers don’t have easy access to the information that allows them to determine the correct course of treatment for each individual patient, these advances fail to realize their full potential and patients aren’t able to reap the benefits. Due to historic oncology data collection, standardization and management challenges, and increasingly tight physician bandwidth, providers need a trusted and efficient way to analyze the most recent data regarding new diagnostics and treatments, so that each patient can be presented with the most appropriate, effective care plan for their unique healthcare needs.

“We are very proud to be serving the clinicians, researchers, and patients of Bayhealth,” said Ken Tarkoff , CEO of Syapse. “Our shared missions of enabling improved oncology outcomes in the community health care setting make this a natural collaboration for Syapse and we look forward to working with Bayhealth to bring Delaware patients industry-leading cancer care.”

The Syapse Learning Health Network (LHN) enables improved cancer care through collaboration. Leveraging the LHN, healthcare providers can learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Further, researchers can learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment, and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the LHN.

About Bayhealth

Bayhealth’s mission is to strengthen the health of our community, one life at a time. As central and southern Delaware’s largest healthcare system, Bayhealth is comprised of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed physician practices encompassing a variety of specialties. Bayhealth is a technologically advanced not-for-profit healthcare system with more than 4,000 employees and a medical staff of more than 400 physicians. Bayhealth is an affiliate of Penn Medicine for Heart and Vascular, Cancer and Orthopaedics. In Fiscal Year 2020, Bayhealth recorded 96,820 emergency department visits, 18,574 patients admitted to beds, 2,241 births, and provided $68.16 million in unreimbursed care to patients.