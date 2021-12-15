Preclinical tasquinimod data presented at ASH 2021 available on Active Biotech’s website

English Swedish



Lund, December 15, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that preclinical data on its candidate drug tasquinimod, a small molecule immunomodulator, are now available on the company’s website. The data were presented at two poster presentations at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.

The results presented are part of Active Biotech’s program to address the unmet medical needs to treat hematological malignances, including multiple myeloma. Currently, a phase Ib/IIa trial with tasquinimod in patients with multiple myeloma is ongoing.

“These presentations are an integral part of our clinical program around tasquinimod. The first poster is from our collaboration with an academic group at Vrije Universiteit, Brussel, to further study tasquinimod in the preclinical setting of multiple myeloma. The results established validate the effect of tasquinimod in animal models of the disease and provide a deeper understanding of mechanisms involved. The results presented in the second poster highlight tasquinimod’s potential effect in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which might broaden the potential use of tasquinimod in the hematological field. The results come from a collaboration with an academic group at University Hospital, Dresden” said Helén Tuvesson, CEO of Active Biotech.

The two poster presentations are:

P 1595. Tasquinimod Targets Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells, Increases Osteogenesis and Has Direct Anti-Myeloma Effects by Inhibiting c-Myc Expression in Vitro and In Vivo Poster session 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I. Dec 11, 2021, 5.30-7.30 pm EST. R. Fay et al., Vrije University, Brussels, Belgium.

P 2596. Targeting the Inflammatory Niche in MDS By Tasquinimod Restores Hematopoietic Support and Suppresses Immune-Checkpoint Expression in Vitro Poster session 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Basic and Translational: Poster II., Dec 12, 2021, 6.00-8.00 pm EST. M. Wobus et al., University Hospital Dresden, Germany.

The poster presentations are now available on Active Biotech’s website. The abstracts are also available on the ASH website .

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 p.m. CET on December 15, 2021.



About tasquinimod

Tasquinimod is an oral immunomodulatory and anti-angiogenic investigational treatment, that affects the tumor's ability to grow and metastasize. Tasquinimod is developed as a new immunomodulatory treatment for multiple myeloma. Tasquinimod has previously been studied as an anti-cancer agent in patients with solid cancers, including a phase 3 randomized trial in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The tolerability of tasquinimod is well-characterized based on these previous experiences. Tasquinimod has demonstrated a clear therapeutic potential in preclinical models of multiple myeloma, when used as a single agent and in combination with standard multiple myeloma therapy.

About Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

