Questex’s Hotel Management Features Outstanding Leadership in 2021 Class of “GMs to Watch”

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “GMs to Watch” list, showcasing inspiring leaders in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field.

This year, more than 100 nominations were received, and 33 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

1. Luis Arancibia, General Manager, Aloft Orlando Downtown, Fla.

2. Colleen Arruda, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Eugene Springfield, Eugene, Ore.

3. Misty Berry, Dual General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Austin-University Area, Austin, Texas

4. Laurent Boisdron, General Manager, Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton

5. Chrissy Buchanan, Area General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown (W. Va.)

6. Larry Crosby, General Manager, The Foundry Hotel Asheville (N.C.), Curio Collection by Hilton

7. Ben Deane, General Manager, AC Hotel by Marriott Washington DC Downtown

8. Linh DePledge, General Manager, Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, Astoria, Ore.

9. Patrick Dewberry, General Manager, Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites Danville, Va.

10. Kathleen Flanary, Area General Manager, The Boxer Boston and Freepoint Hotel Cambridge (Mass.), a Tapestry Collection

11. John Fricke, General Manager, Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City

12. Micaela Haas, General Manager, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Rosemont Ill.

13. Gregg Harper, Area General Manager, The Westin at the Woodlands, Spring, Texas, and The Woodlands (Texas) Resort

14. Christie Hayhurst, General Manager, Super 8 by Wyndham Zanesville (Ohio)

15. Niveesha Hill, Dual General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn San Diego-Del Mar

16. Chris Johnson, General Manager, The Westin Chicago Northwest

17. Tim Kuhlman, General Manager, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

18. Michael Lerman, General Manager, Tetra Hotel, Autograph Collection, Sunnyvale, Calif.

19. Allen Pike, General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites Roseburg (Ore.)

20. Stacey Raisanen, General Manager, AmericInn by Wyndham Belle Fourche (S.D.)

21. Justin Reedy, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Morgantown (W. Va.)

22. Vianca Reynosa, General Manager, Candlewood Suites Odessa (Texas)

23. Jennifer Ross, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Plano (Texas)-Richardson

24. Kim Roy, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester (N.H.) Downtown

25. Dan Rust, Dual General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Peoria (Ill.)

26. Bruce Seigel, General Manager, The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, Fla.

27. Sergio Silva, General Manager, Home2 Suites by Hilton Dallas Grand Prairie

28. Bill Simmons, General Manager, The Edwin Hotel, Autograph Collection, Chattanooga, Tenn.

29. Angela Small, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Savannah (Ga.) Midtown

30. Charles Stuart, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin (Ohio)

31. Tijuana Tate, General Manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Columbus (Ohio) East

32. James Thomas, General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites Washington DC-Navy Yard

33. Barbara Thompson, General Manager, Days Inn by Wyndham San Diego Hotel Circle

"Going above and beyond always is a theme seen in Hotel Management’s annual GMs to Watch selections, and this year is no different,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management.” The 2021 winners have outdone themselves in terms of inspiring their colleagues and delighting guests. These 33 leaders have been instrumental in keeping their properties going through the pandemic and without a doubt will be indispensable during the industry’s recovery."

The 2021 “GMs to Watch” winners are featured in the November/December print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

