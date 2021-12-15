The Agreement is concluded for the sale of 100% of shares of Medicinos bankas UAB

English Lithuanian

Konstantinas Karosas and Western Petroleum Limited have entered into an agreement to sell 137,750 (one hundred thirty seven thousand seven hundred fifty) ordinary registered shares, constituting 100% of the share capital of Medicinos bankas UAB to the purchaser AAA Capital, UAB which is controlled by the Open-ended investment company with variable capital intended for informed investors “Mūsų ateities investicijos” and the ultimate key investor of which is Marius Jakulis Jason.



The transaction is scheduled to be completed once the approvals of the Bank of Lithuania, the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects Important for Ensuring National Security and the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania will be received.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt