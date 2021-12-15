PMCF Advises Credential Check Corporation in a Sale Transaction with Iron Creek Partners

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Credential Check Corporation ("CredentialCheck" or the "Company") in its sale to Iron Creek Partners in August 2021.

Based in Troy, Michigan, CredentialCheck provides employment background screening and drug testing services to employees across a broad range of industries. John Bingaman, Managing Principal of Iron Creek, said, "CredentialCheck and its management team have done a fantastic job building a differentiated business in a competitive industry, delivering reliable and accurate information in exceptionally short timeframes. We look forward to supporting CredentialCheck as they develop new products and services to help customers make their hiring decisions with the most accurate information possible."

"The CredentialCheck team is delighted to have Iron Creek as a partner moving forward," said Nicole Kiefer, President of Credential Check Corporation. "The Iron Creek team has a strong history of successfully guiding and supporting its portfolio companies through periods of expansion, and we're excited to collaborate with their team as we look towards the next phase of growth for CredentialCheck."

CredentialCheck selected PMCF to serve as its exclusive advisor and investment banker in the transaction. Steven Smith, CredentialCheck Chairman and sole shareholder, commented, "When the time came to select an investment bank that could advise us through the transaction process, I knew PMCF was the best fit for our team. They were thorough, responsive, and capable in their work. Overall, I was highly pleased with the result of the transaction and would be happy to refer them to a friend. Without a doubt, we chose the best banker for our transaction."

The transaction closed in August 2021. Jack Carver and Tim Damschroder at Bodman PLC served as legal advisors to Credential Check. Locke Lord served as legal advisor to Iron Creek.

About Credential Check Corporation

Credential Check Corporation is a leading provider of employment background screening and drug testing services to employers across the country. Founded in 1984, CredentialCheck has thousands of customers across the finance, manufacturing, food and retail, healthcare, and staffing industries.

About Iron Creek Partners

Iron Creek Partners is a sector‐focused, stage‐independent private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, seeking attractive investment opportunities primarily in the software, data, communications, and business services industries. Iron Creek seeks to partner with strong management teams and to support its portfolio companies' growth by leveraging its network of relationships and its sector experience.

About PMCF

PMCF is a client-centric middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies worldwide. We combine our expansive industry and transactional expertise with highly engaged, senior-level bankers to create tailored solutions for all our clients. PMCF helps clients meet their sale, acquisition, financing, and strategic growth objectives through a broad range of services, including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, transaction planning, and strategic advisory. We have dedicated professionals focused on plastics & packaging, business & technology services, industrials, healthcare, and consumer & retail industries. Please visit pmcf.com to learn more.

