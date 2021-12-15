Total Expert Earns Top Honors as Leading Experience Platform for Financial Services on G2

CRM and customer experience platform recognized in multiple G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports



MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, was featured in four Winter 2022 Reports from G2 , the world’s leading business solutions review website.

Recognized as a Leader in the loan software and mortgage CRM reports and a High Performer in the financial services CRM software and enterprise marketing automation software reports, Total Expert earned the rankings based on high levels of customer satisfaction.

“Customer loyalty is the lifeblood of financial institutions, and we help lenders, banks, and credit unions earn that loyalty by delivering deeper customer connections and relationships,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “By empowering customer-facing teams with workflows and automated journeys based on customer intelligence, Total Expert puts our customers squarely in front of their customers at the right time with authentic communication that engages, advises, and educates when they need it. We’re thrilled that our customers have recognized our value on G2 and helped drive our leadership position in the market.”

Total Expert achieved its rankings by receiving positive reviews from verified customer users, which were then compared to similar products in each report category.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

After achieving a 4x increase in revenue over the last three years, Total Expert now serves more than 175 financial institutions, including 15 of the top 25 banks and lenders in the US. The company was named the No. 1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group and earned top spots on the lists of the 2021 Inc. 5000 and the 2021 HousingWire Tech100 .

