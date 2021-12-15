Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Pakistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





For example, it continues to hold a 62% share of the incumbent fixed-network operator Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTC), and thus a share of one of the four major mobile network operators, Ufone (a subsidiary of PTC). This goes part of the way towards explaining why the country has lagged behind most other countries in the region in terms of investing in fixed-line infrastructure: There hasn’t been the competitive pressures to drive development or expansion beyond a limited number of urban areas.



On the flipside, however, is a concerted effort to direct telecoms investment towards the most needy and under-served parts of the country through the Universal Service Fund (USF). Set up by the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT), the USF represents a public-private partnership in terms of its governance. The beauty of the USF lies in the fact that it ensures the telecom sector prioritises universal coverage rather than adopting a free-market model, which typically leads to a situation where multiple vendors fight over small but more densely populated areas, often replicating infrastructure.



The USF’s budget for the 2020-21 financial year includes funding for a range of mobile broadband projects that will extend coverage to more than 10 million people in Pakistan. The USF has also provided approval for over 4,000km of fibre cabling to be laid to connect more than 500 unserved councils in 18 different districts.



Key developments:



The Universal Service Fund (USF) Board approves a range of projects in the 2020/2021 budget to expand LTE into under-served areas.



The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) unveils a roadmap for launching 5G in 2023.



Zong and Ufone each win unused spectrum in the 1800MHz band to expand 4G LTE services in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.



VEON acquires the remaining 15% stake in Jazz from the Abu Dhabi Group for $273 million.





