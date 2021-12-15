Bacancy To Unveil The New Smart Battery Management System At The EV India Expo 2021

NOIDA, India and DELHI, India, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most discussed and acknowledged EV market is rapidly evolving the mobility market and the associated product and services along. Currently, the electric vehicle market is estimated from 2018 to 2026.



According to Fortune Business Insights in a report, the global electric vehicle market potential is set to scale from USD 287.36 billion in 2021 to USD 1,318.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2028.

The Indian Electric Vehicle Market is forecasted with a CAGR above 44% (2021-2026) assessed at USD 5 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2026.

The Green Society of India & Indian Exhibition Services is organizing EV-INDIA EXPO 2021, which is being held from 24th to 26th December 2021 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, NCR, UP, India.

The Expo is providing the best opening platform for EV, Battery Charging and Equipment manufacturers, dealers to unveil their latest products, technology, and equipment to meet and network with the end-users.

The main agenda is to discover new businesses and environmental protection. Some of the products include Smart and Next-Gen transport, electric passenger cars, scooters, motorcycles, cycles, buses, etc.

ABOUT BACANCY'S BMS (BATTERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM):

Bacancy is serving the E-mobility Industry with an accurate solution eco-system by propelling the Battery Management Systems (BMS) which will deliver flexible models for hardware, software, and cloud. The smart BMS will be displayed at the EV-expo at stall no. 17.

The new integrated and smart BMS captures live battery parameters and secondary data from the battery pack with the purpose of system monitoring. With the assistance of cloud communication (BMS Cloud Analytics tools), it accurately determines the SOC/SOH (State of Charge/Health) and supports passive cell balancing (cell stability).

In this era of converging technologies, telematics being one of them, it is crucial to have the right battery performance management systems to achieve sustainable mobility solutions.

The scope of BMS covers a diverse range of applications such as Electric and hybrid electric vehicles, Drones, Robots, Mobile and stationary electrical storage equipment, Industrial and home storage, Backup battery systems, Street Lighting.

FOUNDER'S VISION:

Hardik Sheth and Krunal Patel are the duo that have come together to bring a revolution in the E-mobility and IoT sector.

We aspire to transcend the EV revolution through our BMS, Motor controller, CCS2 controller and Telemetry solution because they will bring a transition.

FUNCTIONALITY:

The BMS PRO (Model: BMS-16S-xxA, BMS-22S-xxA) incorporates inputs for the 16/22 cells connection, 4 temperature sensors, and Extra input/outputs IO. The in-built fuse protection circuit helps to protect against unwanted voltage and current spikes. It is cloud-enabled IoT BMS using which the battery can be analyzed and tracked by our iondash.io battery cloud platform.

KEY-FEATURES:

The Battery Management System facilitates multi-purpose hardware utility in hardware and software in current measurement accuracy (upto 2%), temperature measurement accuracy (±1 °C ). Incorporated with SOC algorithm and OCV compensation helps in maintaining the accuracy and precision.

The software services support BLE, Wifi and GSM/GPRS communication, Plug & Play support for Bacancy’s Telematics, Fully configurable parameters to support various types of cell and use cases, and Alert, Fault, Diagnose Event Logging.

As we all know, thereEVa is no match of Product behavior in Lab and infield. So, Real-time data collection and data analysis is very important to improve asset life and performance. Bacancy’s Secured IONDASH cloud battery analysis platform gives a remote mirror of Battery status. This helps manufacturers to develop efficient battery development and operators to advance detection of Failure for avoiding downtime.

ABOUT Bacancy Systems LLP:

Bacancy Systems LLP, a part of the Bacancy group, is a young 50+ professionals’ single point solution provider for converting an idea into a complete embedded system from edge to cloud adaptable to various hardware components. This covers System Architecture, Hardware Design, Firmware Design, Mechanical Design, Prototyping, Validation, Certification, Support, and Manufacturing.

The expertise includes End-to-End Product Engineering, Embedded Product Design, Embedded Software/Hardware Development, Pilot Production, Industrial 4.0, Wearable medical Design, VLSI/FPGA Services and IP Products, e-mobility, Healthcare, Automatic mass-production testing, Wireless Connectivity (RF, Zigbee, Z-wave, Thread, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc).

Hardik Sheth, the CEO has 17+ years of experience in multiple domains like Railway, Traction Application, Power Generation Sector, Motor Drives, FPGA, Hardware Design, and E-Mobility.

Krunal Patel, the CTO has 16+ years of experience in multiple domain product design in Smart Grid, IIOT product design with wired & Powerline (PLCC), wireless sensor protocol, Wearable domain for medical and consumer, Device Driver & BSP, Education, E-mobility.

The co-founders believe that the world is moving very fast adopting Electrical mobility as well as renewable energy. More efficient, safe, and sustainable technology is the key point for pushing this new revolution. To be ahead of the curve of battery adoption, we have launched a cloud-enabled battery management intelligence solution for high-power as well as Low power applications.

CONTACT DETAILS:

805 - Times Square Arcade,

Near Ravija Plaza Thaltej Shilaj Road,

Thaltej Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad GJ 380059 IN