GiveGab Users Raised $31.3 Million Through GivingTuesday Efforts

Ithaca, NY, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the number one digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising, provides an easy, enjoyable, and effective way for organizations to rally support online during GivingTuesday and beyond. For GivingTuesday 2021, GiveGab powered 83 Giving Days and helped 3,818 organizations raise $31.3 million from 54,754 donors. Fundraising results were up 51% from the previous year, with organizations raising $20.7 million for GivingTuesday 2020.

With a reputation for providing unparalleled project management and customer support, the GiveGab team prioritizes empowering their Giving Day partners to surpass their fundraising and engagement goals.

“At GiveGab, Customer Love is what drives us, which means going above and beyond to ensure our Giving Day partners are successful. It’s our mission to make it easy for them to see even greater impact year-over-year by helping assess what they did well and what they could improve following each event. We were elated to see our returning days grow on GivingTuesday and our new partners realize their fundraising potential through running a Giving Day with us.” - Casey Keller, Sr. VP of Customer Success at GiveGab.

The Panhandle Gives, a Giving Day powered by the Amarillo Area Foundation and serving nonprofits in the Panhandle area of Texas, raised over $4.5 million on GivingTuesday 2021, nearly doubling what they raised the previous year.

“During The Panhandle Gives, two donors reached out to me to say how much they appreciate the ease of use of our giving site. Happy donors equal successful giving campaigns, and we attribute a large portion of that to GiveGab.” - Amy Lovell, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships, Amarillo Area Foundation.

The Big Give, hosted by the United Way of Knoxville, was elated by the impact they were able to generate for nonprofits serving their region in Tennessee.

“The awesome team at GiveGab has helped us completely transform what GivingTuesday looks like in our community over the last three years. By helping us set up a community-wide Giving Day, we’re able to connect with thousands of donors and raise money for 100+ local nonprofits in Knoxville. Our GiveGab Project Managers have worked with us since the beginning and have become good friends as well as valued partners in our work! We can’t say enough great things about this organization!” - Anna Moseley, Senior Marketing Specialist, United Way of Greater Knoxville

In addition to the impact made across the GiveGab platform, data was collected from their parent company, EveryAction, as well as Mobilize and Salsa, to help inform a comprehensive GivingTuesday Data Report for 2021.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective. GiveGab joined EveryAction in April of 2021 and more recently became a part of a merger between EveryAction, Social Solutions, and Cybergrants, creating the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world. Visit GiveGab.com to learn more.