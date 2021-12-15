Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Costa-Rica-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





ICE’s mobile business unit Kölbi holds 5G-suitable frequencies in several bands identified for 5G. The government is rpressing to have these blocks made available for 5G, with an auction expected in 2022. Grupo ICE faces not being paid compensation for the blocks which it will be asked to return, partly on the basis that the company had either failed to use them or had underused them.



Overall, the Costa Rican telecom sector in 2020 was underwhelming, with minimal growth in some areas while other market sectors experienced contractions. Two bright spots were the fixed broadband market, which continues to expand in size and performance: the length of the fibre network increased 56% in 2020, reaching 176,000km. Broadband data speeds are also increasing dramatically, with most services now offering speeds greater than 10Mb/s. In the mobile broadband sector, the subscriber penetration rate approached 100% at the en dof 2021.



Key developments:



Liberty Latin America acquires Telefónica Costa Rica (Movistar) for $505 million.



Length of the national fibre network reaches about 176,200km.



Regulator prepares for multi-spectrum auction for 5G in 2022;



Mobile broadband penetration approaches 100%.



This report includes the regulator’s market data for 2020, telcos’ financial and operating data updates to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:



Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), Cabletica, Claro, Liberty Latin America, Movistar, RASCA, Telecable, Tigo



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Costa-Rica-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW