Cleo Named A Top Global Digital Health Startup

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleo , the most comprehensive global family benefits solution, was recognized by CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 as one of the world’s most promising digital health startups. The list of winning companies was announced live during this year's Future of Health virtual event , with the technology and market intelligence platform ranking Cleo’s benefits platform for working families as among the best technology-driven healthcare transformation solutions in 2021.

“We’re thrilled that Cleo is recognized as one of the world’s leading digital health startups, an achievement that demonstrates the need and momentum for new, more inclusive solutions to address the issues impacting working families today,“ said Cleo CEO Sarahjane Sacchetti. “​​This is an exciting milestone and it’s equally exciting to see the many other diverse and innovative companies listed as well.”

Cleo joins a distinguished list of digital health innovators and disruptors across 16 categories, including data analytics, patient engagement and clinical intelligence. Cleo was ranked as one of 20 winners in the Virtual Care ​​category, a group engaged in sectors spanning software, eCommerce, medical facilities and services and more.

This recognition comes as Cleo is expanding to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Since the start of the pandemic, Cleo has seen 3x growth, driven by demand for new services aimed at parents of older children. In 2022, the company will continue to expand product offerings, including enhanced child care navigation, and programs focused on providing emotional support and guidance for families navigating diverse pediatric health and parenting challenges. Cleo’s more than 100 enterprise clients include a growing list of Fortune 50 companies and the platform has supported families in 65 countries and 16 languages to date.

