SalMar - Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.'s acquisition of Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd. has been completed

English Norwegian

SalMar ASA announced on 29 June 2021 that Scottish Sea Farms Ltd., a vertically integrated Scottish salmon farming company owned 50/50 by Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and SalMar ASA, had signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd. from Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction was subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval from relevant competition authorities.

Completion of the Transaction took place today in accordance with the transaction agreement.

For queries, please contact:

Leif Inge Nordhammer, Board Chair SalMar ASA, +47 916 85 250

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.