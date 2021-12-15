Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Tajikistan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





It has achieved this by providing state-owned telco Tajik Telecom with 100% control over international connectivity; all internet traffic must pass through a single access point, with Tajik Telecom (in collusion with the state telecom regulator Communications Service, or CS) throttling data speeds and charging high access fees to local ISPs and competitor mobile operators for the privilege.



The result is Tajikistan suffering from being one of the slowest ten places in the world for internet speed in 2021, according to data from Cable.co.uk, with an average download speed of just 1.82Mb/s.



International as well as domestic criticism of Tajik Telecom’s monopoly over internet traffic (including from the World Bank) has led to a somewhat muted response from the government, merely issuing decrees to the CS to “introduce measures to improve the speed and quality of internet connections in the country”. Given the mutually beneficial relationship the CS has with one of the major telecom operators that it is supposed to be regulating, it is unclear what actions, if any, will be taken to produce something more akin to a free market.



Key developments:



Three MNOs – MegaFon, Tcell, and ZET Mobile – launch commercial 5G services.



The government orders the CS to introduce measures to improve the speed and quality of Tajikistan’s internet connections.



ZET Mobile signs an MoU with Smart City to develop an LTE-based IoT and smart city infrastructure in Dushanbe.



MegaFon launches the first commercial VoLTE service in Tajikistan.



Tcell launches a GPON fibre-based fixed broadband service in Dushanbe.





