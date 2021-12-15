MegumaGold Launches Diamond Drilling Program on Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick

Drilling Designed to Test The West Gabbro Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Elmtree Gold Project (the “Elmtree Project”) in New Brunswick. The primary target is the West Gabbro Zone where previous workers reported composite core intervals grading up to 7.61 grams/tonne Au (“g/t”) over 6.4 m (hole ME85-04) and individual core samples grading up to 16.77 g/t over 1.28 m (hole ME86-34) drilled in 1985 and 1986. The Company intends to complete up to 2,000 m of core drilling for approximately 12 holes for this program.

The Elmtree Project

The Elmtree Project is host to two significant gold deposits known as the West Gabbro Zone (WGZ) and the South Gold Zone (SGZ). A technical report “Technical Report On Mineral Resource Estimate - Elmtree Gold Property” was filed February 12, 2008 on SEDAR and can be found at https://www.sedar.com/ . In this report, indicated and inferred resources were estimated as follows:

Deposit Category Tonnes Gold g/t Gold Grams WGZ (High Grade) Indicated 145,000 4.76 690,200 WGZ (Low Grade) Indicated 380,000 1.57 596,600 Total Indicated WGZ 525,000 1,286,800 WGZ (High Grade) Inferred 300,000 5.22 1,566,000 WGZ (Low Grade) Inferred 1,156,000 1.26 1,456,560 WGZ (Peripheral) Inferred 100,000 1.07 107,000 Total Inferred WGZ 1,556,000 3,129,560 South Gold Zone Inferred 2,367,000 0.74 1,751,580

QA-QC Procedures. All drilling data and results are based on historical data that predates NI43-101 procedures. Conversion factor 34.286 g/t = 1 ounce per ton.

Based on historical maps, The WGZ is hosted mainly within claim 7923 owned by MegumaGold but extends westward onto a claim held by another company. The South Gold Zone is entirely within the Company’s property.

Claim 7923 is one of 20 mineral claims wholly-owned by MegumaGold and comprising the Elmtree Project. The claims cover 10,779 hectares spread over an area of prospective mineral land located 20 km northwest of Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The resources described in this News Release are historic in nature and based on a Technical Report filed in 2008. This Technical Report would not qualify under current NI 43-101 regulations with respect to the use of drilling data that pre-dates NI43-101. The Company considers the historical drill results relevant in guiding exploration efforts and planning but will need to undertake additional drilling to meet current NI 43-101 regulations.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Mike Taylor, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

About MegumaGold Corp.

MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU, OTC: NSAUF, FWB: 2CM2) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. MegumaGold has centered its exploration focus on the Meguma Supergroup of Nova Scotia that hosts the producing Touquoy Gold Mine plus several other advanced-stage gold deposits. As a result, MegumaGold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale tenure position within the Meguma Gold District. MegumaGold also controls the Elmtree Gold property located in an emerging potential gold district in New Brunswick. For additional information, please visit MegumaGold’s website: http://www.MegumaGold.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

