Exidio Launches First-of-Its-Kind Decentralized VPN App for IOS/Android

Exidio builds high quality products for use on the Sentinel dVPN; these easily downloadable app versions protect and encrypt data on the go, allow for node hosting/bandwidth offering which is monetizable



New York City, NY, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Following their initial launch in 2020, Exidio expands their offerings to include mobile app devices including apps for Exidio and Sentinel, creating custom open source applications on a peer-to-peer bandwidth network for optimal protection.

This tech provides people with secured and easily accessible information using dVPN to protect users from shared data and encrypt all personal information. While many in Western countries don’t experience the impact of controlling governments, globally people are actively controlled by local and national governments or external groups. Using services, like those that Exidio and Sentinel offer, can give freedom to the users to effectively communicate or manage sensitive information.

Exidio changes the landscape of mistrust and obscurity within the VPN industry by creating custom, white label applications that connect to the Sentinel node network, a decentralized peer-to-peer node network. Ensuring privacy and security, Exidio can prove a users' web traffic and metadata is end-to-end encrypted. Exidio cannot access the traffic, nor can a node host view the web traffic or metadata of a user. Exidio builds open source applications allowing anyone to check its codebase.

The Sentinel Ecosystem consists of the Sentinel node network, the dVPN user base, communities of open source code contributors, and companies integrating the Sentinel node network. Since its inception in 2018, the Sentinel Ecosystem has seen significant growth.

By sharing an app version for this tech, people will be able to access more easily and integrate into the fast communications and processes of a mobile device. Whether participating at a protest or just texting a friend on a sidewalk, this tech will protect people who are at risk of federal detention or worse, physical abuse and harm, at the hands of controlling groups.

Download Exidio and Sentinel’s applications for Android and Apple products. Visit Exidio's website to further explore this and other holistic dVPN solutions and additional upcoming products and initiatives.

About Exidio

Exidio is the leader in transparent, end-to-end encrypted VPN technology. Exidio builds beautiful applications empowering consumers and businesses to reclaim their digital privacy and security. Leveraging open-source code and decentralized networks, Exidio is bringing a new paradigm of transparency to the VPN space. Customers can download our application to access websites and stream videos from around the world, reclaim their online security and free themselves from third-party surveillance.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is the first scalable framework allowing for dVPNs to utilize shared resources, reducing the overall network carbon footprint The goal of the Sentinel ecosystem to decentralize the VPN industry and introduce the ‘dVPN’ to the mainstream consumer.

Media Contact:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

JPhillips@CMWMedia.com

Attachment