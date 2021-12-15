Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Maldives-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Ooredoo 5G delivers download speeds of up to 1Gb/s.The launch followed the announcement in March 2020 by the telco’s parent company, Qatar-based Ooredoo Group, of a partnership with Huawei to upgrade its mobile networks to 5G in five of the countries where it currently operates – Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia, and the Maldives. Ooredoo is deploying Huawei’s 5G SingleRAN radio system with Massive MIMO technology, along with its 5G Cloud Core solution.The Maldives’ other major telco and mobile operator, Dhiraagu, trialled 5G technology as far back as 2018. However, there is yet to be any indication of the company being ready to launch a commercial service, as there remains considerable capacity on its existing LTE infrastructure.



Key developments:



The Maldives’ telecom sector starts to show signs of recovery after being pummelled by the Covid-19 crisis.



Ooredoo Maldives launches the Maldives’ first commercial 5G mobile service in Greater Male.



The Maldives-Sri Lanka (MSC) cable system is lit, less than a year after construction began.



Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM are awarded a contract to connect fishing vessels operating in the Maldives Economic Exclusion Zone to Inmarsat’s Fleet One maritime broadcast services.









Companies mentioned in this report:



Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun (Dhiraagu), Ooredoo Maldives, DhiMobile.



