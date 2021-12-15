ARTIS Ventures Promotes Ameena El-Bibany to Partner

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTIS Ventures , a San Francisco-based venture firm focused on pioneering investments at the intersection of life sciences and computer sciences, today announced Ameena E l-Bibany has been named partner where she will continue to help early stage teams translate their research from academia to industry.

Ameena joined ARTIS in 2019 with a focus on the intersection of science and technology, a segment ARTIS has coined TechBio . During her time at ARTIS, she has developed theses in new investment sectors like surgical robotics, having led the firm’s investment in digital surgery pioneer Activ Surgical , where she currently serves on the board of directors.

Ameena actively invests across novel modalities in drug discovery (stealth company to be announced), high throughput synthetic biology systems, computational biology, personalized medicine, and more. Beyond investment, she has been critical in working with portfolio companies to navigate early-stage technology and commercialization strategy, recruit management, acquire partners, and access follow-on capital.

Ameena’s unconventional pathway into venture capital informs much of her diverse thinking today. She previously conducted research across a number of life science fields, including genomics, the microbiome, DNA damage and repair in longevity, and stem cell development, many of which were funded through competitive grants and fellowships. Prior to joining ARTIS, she founded, built, and led the health and bio investment practice as a partner at Rising Tide VC. Here she leveraged her access to research labs looking to translate their research to market and bring impact to patients, ultimately carving one third of the firm’s focus and pooled funds into the space.

Before pursuing venture capital, Ameena worked at Novozymes, one of the largest industrial enzyme makers, where she developed new synthetic biology methods to solve key challenges and improve yields in industrial scale up processes, giving her key insights into late-stage tech development.

“We founded ARTIS with a mission to level up venture and ideally shift the industry toward a focus on game-changers that also have the unique ability to become life-changers,” said Stuart Peterson, founder and managing partner at ARTIS Ventures. “When we met Ameena, it was clear that she embodied this shared mission, and we’ve since witnessed her commitment to partnering with founders, genuine hunger to learn, and drive to build our firm. She brings an incredibly diverse set of experiences to the table, and we feel fortunate to have her as a partner.”

“From day one, I’ve strived to carve my intellectual and professional pathway to be alongside founders and investors with shared values and an authentic ambition towards the commercialization of scientific technologies,” said El-Bibany. “I’m excited to continue partnering with the brightest founders to bridge the gap between bench and bedside and to continue a dedication to creating lasting impact together with the ARTIS team.”

For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio visit https://www.av.co .