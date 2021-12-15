English Finnish

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION WILL TRANSITION TO REPORT ITS FINANCIAL RESULT ON A HALF-YEAR BASIS - FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2022





In 2022, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

FY 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 24, 2022

FY 2021 Annual Report: released during Week 11

Business Review, January–March (Q1): April 28, 2022

Half-year report, January–June (Q2): July 21, 2022

Business Review, January–September (Q3): October 27, 2022





In its Business Reviews, SSH will publish a summarized report of key financials as well as CEO review.

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Friday, March 25, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.



SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.









SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION





Niklas Nordström

CFO





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.ssh.com







About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.