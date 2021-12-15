Marel: Financial calendar 2022

English Icelandic

Marel will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar.



Financial calendar 2022

Q1 2022 27 April 2022 Interim results with investor meeting on 28 April 2022 Q2 2022 27 July 2022 Interim results with investor meeting on 28 July 2022 Q3 2022 2 November 2022 Interim results with investor meeting on 3 November 2022 Q4 2022 8 February 2023 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 9 February 2023 AGM 22 March 2023 Annual General Meeting

The financial calendar for 2021 remains unchanged:

Q4 2021 2 February 2022 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 3 February 2022 AGM 16 March 2022 Annual General Meeting

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor meeting and webcasts

Investors and other stakeholders are invited to annual and quarterly results presentations. The meetings are conducted in English. The presentation is broadcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir. Members of the investment community can also join the investor meeting through conference call.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1.2 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.