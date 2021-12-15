ATOS Healthcare Executive, Narendar Reddy, Named as President and CEO of EZEN (A Digital Health IT Company Based in Princeton, NJ)

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A veteran IT and Healthcare and Life Sciences executive, who has served in executive roles at ATOS and ATOS Syntel, will take the reins on Jan. 3, 2022.

EZEN announced, today, the appointment of Narendar Reddy as its second Chief Executive Officer in the company's 21-year history.

Reddy, who will also serve as president, will take charge on Jan. 3, 2022 - succeeding co-founder and longtime CEO - Kumar. Kumar will continue to be the board member and will look after finance and strategy for the company.

Reddy will serve as a member of the company's board of directors.

Reddy has held many executive leadership positions across the healthcare, life sciences and technology industries over the past three decades.

Most recently, he was senior vice president at ATOS Healthcare & Life Sciences, where he helped bring enterprise-wide capabilities together from across ATOS, ATOS Syntel, and other acquired entities with a focus on providing integrated solutions to address Healthcare & Lifesciences customer's challenges.

Reddy spent nearly 15 years at ATOS, including 12 years at Syntel Inc, and served in various leadership roles in sales and business units.

"I am very pleased to join EZEN and look forward to working closely with EZEN's leadership team and talented colleagues as we continue to position strongly and grow the business profitably by driving digital transformation in Healthcare, life sciences and other focused Industries," said Reddy.

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by the singular goal of helping customers increase efficiencies, increase market share, improve customer satisfaction, reduce risk and costs by leveraging global digital capabilities and open innovation.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Reddy's deep business experience, entrepreneurial spirit, vision, healthcare expertise to lead EZEN to new heights," said Kumar in a statement. "We are excited to welcome him to the EZEN family and look forward to benefiting from his insights and leadership as we continue to grow."

"EZEN will be well-served under Reddy's capable leadership," added Kumar, noting that his "customer-centric mindset, and organizational leadership experience make him ideally qualified to lead the company through its next chapter. I am delighted to work closely with Reddy as we embark on new phase."

EZEN is a 21-year-old, US-based, US-owned, digital technology company focused on healthcare industry (Providers, Medical Devices, and Pharma) delivering Data, Digital, Analytics and compliance services.

Website: www.ezeninc.com

Contact:

Vani Reddy

609-915-8393

vani@e-zencomp.com

Related Files

EZEN names -ATOS-HC-EXEC-NR - CEO.docx

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment