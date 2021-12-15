Rockset Wins Coveted 2021 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award for Top Data and AI Startup and Editor’s Choice Award for Best Analytics Database

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time analytics company, today announced it has been recognized as the best analytics database and a top data and AI startup in the sixth annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which was released at www.datanami.com. Datanami is the leading publication for news and information covering the operationalization of data science in business, government, and industry.



The coveted annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global Datanami community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

“Every year it is our pleasure to honor the best big data solutions in the market,” said Alex Woodie, Managing Editor of Datanami. “Today, as we continue this proud tradition, we are pleased to announce the winners of the sixth annual Readers’ and Editor’s Choice Awards. Between our worldwide readership of global data science, AI, and advanced analytics experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations go out to all of the winners.”

“We are honored to be selected by Datanami’s editorial team and readers as the best analytics database in the market and a top startup in the data and AI space. Given the steep competition for this award and the editorial acumen at Datanami, this is another validation of the real-time data analytics market,” said Venkat Venkataramani, CEO and co-founder at Rockset. “For today’s digital disruptors striving to harness the power of real-time and streaming data, Rockset is the clear choice and we look forward to continued success in 2022.”

Built by the team behind the online data infrastructure that powers Facebook Newsfeed and Search, Rockset delivers affordable real-time analytics at cloud scale to anyone who needs it. Rockset automatically indexes all fields in a Converged Index™, delivering fast SQL queries on fresh data, for cloud-native speed, scale, and flexibility in real-time analytics. This is revolutionary across a broad range of digital platforms and apps, including e-commerce, logistics and delivery tracking, gaming leaderboards, risk operations, fraud detection systems, and health and fitness trackers.

