Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in Vancouver today. North Vancouver resident Harry Head will own and operate the franchise. This marks Fitness Machine Technicians’ third location in Canada and 50th franchise location.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and Canada and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Head is a lifelong Vancouver resident. A former professional mountain bike racer, Head traveled the world for seven years fulfilling his childhood dreams. After sustaining an injury, Head transitioned careers and became involved in luxury car detailing and worked at a local body shop. With a degree in marketing and HR from Capilano University combined with his passion for fitness and mechanics, Head will open Fitness Machine Technicians in a community he knows and loves.

“I’m excited to take on this new opportunity,” said Head. “Vancouver is an incredibly active city and I know residents come to rely on fitness machines whether at home or at the gym, especially in the rainier months. My goal is to provide top-notch customer service to clients from New Westminster to Whistler and everywhere in between.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the US and now Canada. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers shares, “Not only is a it a thrill to see Fitness Machine Technicians expand throughout Canada, but this opening marks our 50th location – a testament to the success of this company throughout the past year, especially. Vancouver is in good hands with Harry at the helm!”

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Vancouver at (604) 243-9696 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/Vancouver.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.