SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, the original meal prep company, has carefully created and curated menu items to meet a variety of New Year’s dietary needs, including lower-calorie meals, Keto-friendly items, and selections that appeal especially to kids.

Visit www.DreamDinners.com to view the January menu for more than a dozen easy-to-prepare, family-friendly menu items, available in 48 of the 50 U.S. states at local assembly kitchens, through home delivery, and on the DoorDash Marketplace.

The only meal-prep franchise solely focused on families, Dream D inners offers an expansive, kid-approved menu. Kits are prepared from fresh ingredients and then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping, chopping, and waste. Cooking most meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

New for January:

Vegetable and Chickpea Curry over Coconut Rice: A mixed vegetable medley cooked with spiced chickpeas in a tomato curry sauce served over coconut rice and topped with cashews.

Three lower-calorie offerings include:

Kentucky Pork Chops: Boneless chops are rubbed in a blend of spices, brown sugar, and brushed with a molasses glaze. (280 calories)



Salmon with Creamy Tarragon Sauce over Crispy Potatoes: Salmon poached in white wine and lemon, served over crispy potatoes, and topped with a creamy tarragon sauce. (400 calories.)



Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Butter: Delicious pork tenderloin topped with an apricot compound butter. (280 calories per serving.)

Among the popular Kid Pick offerings:

Turkey Florentine Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries: Ground turkey stuffed with Swiss cheese and spinach, all topped with mozzarella cheese and served on toasted buns with Sweet Potato Fries.

Other menu items include Chicken Avignon with Oven Roasted Broccoli, Greek Island Shrimp with Pasta, Tortellini and Vegetable Medley Soup, and Old Fashioned Meatloaf.

“Families who are paying more attention to their health can still eat well with Dream Dinners meal kits,” said Laura McMillan, vice president of Marketing and a mom herself. “Food is pre-portioned, which makes prep easier and faster, but also helps everyone east less.”

Local kitchen and DoorDash availability and pricing may vary.

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company™

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the Continental United States at one of 69 retail kitchens, through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service and on the DoorDash Marketplace.