Project Canary Expands Midstream Team, Leads Charge Towards Full Value Chain Certification of Energy Industry

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary, an environmental performance data company focused on emission-intensive operations, announced two additional Midstream hires to expand their high-fidelity ESG data products across the entire value chain of the energy industry. The appointments of Edward Lush as Head of Energy Transitions--Midstream and Melissa Yuan as a Midstream Certification Engineer underscore the company's commitment to decarbonizing the energy industry segment-by-segment.

With Midstream expansion, Project Canary builds on strong momentum towards a circular energy economy.

Edward Lush, Head of Energy Transitions--Midstream, will be responsible for leading the adoption of Project Canary environmental certification and use of performance data by Midstream customers.

Melissa Yuan, Midstream Certification Engineer, will play a critical role in enhancing and deploying Project Canary's Midstream assessment standards.

"The regenerative future is upon us, and we have the talent to deliver on it," said Project Canary COO Will Foiles. "Project Canary is a first mover in the midstream space. With Melissa Yuan and Edward Lush on board, we're charging towards full value chain certification for the energy industry."

Edward Lush, Head of Energy Transitions--Midstream, brings deep experience to the Project Canary Midstream team and is responsible for strategy, business development, and revenue growth. Before joining Project Canary, Mr. Lush worked for MarkWest Energy Partners, LP, a publicly-traded Midstream natural gas company, and then for MPLX, LP, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, following MPLX's acquisition of MarkWest. During his time at MPLX, Edward held various commercial roles and most recently led business development efforts for all of MPLX's gathering, processing, and fractionation assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, which included managing both the customer and joint venture relationships for the largest gas processing complex in North America.

"Project Canary has made waves across the industry for its work in Upstream certification and continuous monitoring," said Mr. Edward Lush, Project Canary Head of Energy Transitions--Midstream. "From gathering to processing to transmission, bringing these high standards to the Midstream sector represents a key opportunity for the gas industry to cut emissions further and accurately assess environmental performance."

Melissa Yuan, Midstream Certification Engineer, adds over six years of experience in the oil and gas sector to the Project Canary team. Ms. Yuan will contribute to the enhancement and implementation of Project Canary's Midstream Certification process to ensure that companies meet the highest environmental standards pertaining to air, water, land, and community. Throughout her career, she has worked in cryogenic gas processing plants, gathering compressors and pipelines and production facilities. She holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rice University in Houston, TX.

"Tackling environmental impacts at the Midstream level requires engineering rigor and a commitment to measurable progress," said Ms. Yuan. "I'm excited to join Project Canary and work with our customers to help them differentiate themselves based on operational excellence and environmental stewardship."

Project Canary's Midstream growth represents a key step in pushing towards a cleaner and more responsible energy future at the forefront of the measurement economy. After success with Upstream, Project Canary is broadening towards segment-by-segment decarbonization of the energy sector. This whole-industry approach to the energy value chain is a key differentiator for the company and a single source of certification for their customers.

"A truly circular energy economy is within our reach," said Project Canary CEO Chris Romer. "We have the team, we have the passion, and we have the willpower to drive real change in the energy sector and beyond."

About Project Canary

Project Canary is an independent certification organization that measures, tracks, and delivers trusted ESG data across the energy value chain. They are the leaders in the rating and certification of responsible energy operating practices and provide science- and technology-backed emission profiles via continuous monitoring hardware synced with a real-time dashboard. Project Canary Upstream (TrustWell) Certifications, Midstream Certifications, and Canary Continuous Monitoring help identify the most responsible operators. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World 2021" B Corp. projectcanary.com.

