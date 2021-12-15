Global Oat Milk Market to Surge at a CAGR of 11.5% as Cafes Adopt Oat Milk to Cater to Vegans

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oat milk market has been carving a niche for itself amongst fitness and health-conscious consumers. The demand for plant-based milk to substitute conventional forms of milk has given oat milk a significant impetus. Known to be gluten-free, it is also making waves amongst those who have gluten allergies. According to Fairfield Market Research, the global oat milk market is expected to be worth US$2,668.5 Mn by 2026. Between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025, the global market for oat milk will exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% as dairy-free diets gain prominence. Oat milk perfectly satisfies the need for protein, carbohydrates, and essential fats, which makes it an ideal substitute for animal-based milk.



For More Industry Insight, Get a Sample Copy of Global Oat Milk Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/oat-milk-market/request-sample

High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerant Population Feeds Oat Milk Market

The growing diagnosis of lactose intolerance amongst consumers has been an essential driving factor for the global oat milk market in recent years. As of 2020, there were about 3.3 million lactose intolerant people in the U.S. alone. The increasing insensitivity to lactose is expected to propel the demand for dairy-free products. This non-dairy alternative is an excellent choice for those who want to opt for vegan or vegetarian diets. The demand for oat milk is also a result of growing awareness about animal welfare and the consumption of animal products that are derived by feeding antibiotics. Thus, a changing perspective towards wellness has given the oat milk market tremendous scope for growth.

Rise of Café Culture Across Cities Opens New Doors for Oat Milk Consumption

In recent years, the number of cafes across the world have contributed to the consumption of oat milk in more ways than one. The introduction of vegan substitutes for milk has been the primary driver for this market. A case in point would be the introduction of oat milk lattes in about 1300 Starbucks stores. Piquing interest in the new products has encouraged the coffee shop chain to add two new products Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Honey Oatmilk Latte, to its menu as of March 2021. These products are perfectly positioned to cater to the new wave of consumers opting for non-dairy products but still want to satisfy the coffee craving.

Developed Regions Show Incredible Potential for Oat Milk Consumption

North America and Europe are expected to lead the global oat milk market by a margin as the demographic in both regions has shown an inclination towards vegan diets. Furthermore, consistently growing awareness about lactose intolerance has also created a positive impact on the sale of oat milk in these parts of the world. Higher purchasing power, wider availability of the product, and veganism gaining tailwinds are all expected to contribute towards the consumption of oat milk in the regional markets. According to Fairfield Market Research, North America and Europe will jointly hold a share of about 65% in the global market by 2026.

Some of the key players operating in the global oat milk market are SunOpta Inc, Oatly AB, Danone SA, WhiteWave Services, Inc. (Silk), Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, HP HOOD LLC (Planet Oat), Califia Farms, LLC, Pureharvest, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, and Otis Oat M!lk.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/oat-milk-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Flavour Coverage Plain

Flavoured Chocolate Vanilla Others

Nature Coverage Organic

Conventional Packaging Coverage Carton

Bottle Sales Channel Coverage Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online

Specialty Stores Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies Oatly AB

Happy Planet Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Califia Farms, LLC

RISE Brewing Co.

HP Hood LLC

Danone

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Sanitarium

Arla Foods amba Report Highlights Key Developments, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Developments, Industry Trends, Macroeconomic Factors, Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Detailed Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Oat Milk Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Market Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Macroeconomic Factors

2.7. Key Developments

3. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

3.1. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Flavor, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.2. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.3. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Packaging, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.4. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.5. Global Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

4. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

4.1. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

4.2. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Flavor, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

4.3. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

4.4. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Packaging, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

4.5. North America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

5. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

5.1. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Country, (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

5.2. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Flavor, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

5.3. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

5.4. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Packaging, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

5.5. Europe Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ MN), 2018 - 2026

6. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

6.1. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

6.2. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Flavor Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

6.3. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Packaging, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

6.5. Asia Pacific Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

7. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

7.1. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

7.2. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Flavor, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

7.3. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

7.4. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Packaging, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

7.5. Latin America Oat Milk Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ MN), 2018 - 2026

TOC Continued..!!!

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com