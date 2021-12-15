Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Announcement no. 57/2021
Financial Calendar
The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:
10 February 2022 Preliminary statement of financial results 2021
3 March 2022 Annual report 2021
27 April 2022 Annual General Meeting
12 May 2022 Interim Report Q1 2022
18 August 2022 Interim Report Q2 2022
10 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Attachment