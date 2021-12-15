Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

English Danish

Announcement no. 57/2021

Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:

10 February 2022 Preliminary statement of financial results 2021

3 March 2022 Annual report 2021

27 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

12 May 2022 Interim Report Q1 2022

18 August 2022 Interim Report Q2 2022

10 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

