Snabb Partners with Health Gorilla to Establish One of the First National Laboratory Networks in Chile

Palo Alto, California, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, the leading provider of interoperability solutions in Latin America, and Snabb, Chile's most prominent healthcare scheduling platform, have partnered to create one of Chile's first national laboratory networks.

Snabb has built clinical partnerships with a variety of providers in Chile and allows patients to quickly schedule an appointment with any telehealth provider or health center integrated with their network. By analyzing the availability of integrated physicians, Snabb is able to quickly provide patients with available appointment options, boost their provider's occupancy rates, and support the back-office staff who traditionally schedule and confirm appointments.

By leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR-based clinical data APIs, Snabb will be able to centralize lab and imaging orders with Chile's leading diagnostic providers, enabling its physicians to place orders and receive test results in real-time. This partnership will also eliminate the need for Snabb's suppliers to build one-off connections to lab networks, which can be a costly and time-consuming integration.

"Snabb's goal is to put the patient at the center of the model, giving them freedom of choice, along with the ability to move their physician orders or health records, independent of the provider," said Renato Pino Zamora, Founder, and CEO of Snabb.

When operational, the lab network will power a diverse set of use cases, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination, all of which will support physicians in the Snabb network, enabling them to deliver a more comprehensive and effective patient experience.

"We are very pleased to partner with Snabb as they begin developing one of the first national laboratory networks in Chile," said Javier Jiménez Jirau, Health Gorilla's Vice President of Latin America and Government. "Health Gorilla has seen a tremendous amount of success with our secure clinical network in the U.S. and know that by combining Snabb's technology and leadership with our clinical FHIR APIs, we can replicate that success in Chile."

Snabb is Health Gorilla's first Chilean partner and will be a pivotal ally as they continue expanding into other Latin American markets, looking to implement clinical data solutions for their patients and providers.

Health Gorilla has achieved several safety certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations, is SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, and is audited on a routine basis.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a national Health Information Network that enables the entire healthcare ecosystem - patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs - to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unprecedented master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient information from any medical records system, while ensuring compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act and Trust Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Snabb

Snabb, a digital health company founded in 2017, offers APIs built using the HL7 FHIR standard, that allows patients to quickly schedule an in-person or virtual consultation with certified physicians. Using Snabb's web or mobile application, patients can quickly find each physician's availability, manage their appointments, and enjoy reduced wait times. Snabb has created a dynamic network of physicians that ensures timely care for patients and maximizes the occupancy rates for providers in their network.





