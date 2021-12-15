PAOG Recommends Its RelaxRX Full Spectrum CBD To Ease Stress Before Fed Decision

Sandusky, OH, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company’s line of “RX” branded full spectrum CBD products are now available for sale at www.usmj.com .

PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments based on its own proprietary extraction technology. The RX branded products are PAOG’s first nutraceutical products. The RX branded products have been well received and are now available for sale direct to consumers at www.usmj.com .

PAOG management today introduced the direct to consumer sales through www.usmj.com with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the impending monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve .

The RX products available now at www.usmj.com include:

Relax RX Full spectrum CBD Soft gels 900mg

Remain Calm and Cool... Oral cannabidiol (CBD), the non-intoxicating chemical found in cannabis enhances our own body's endocannabinoid activation. CBD decreases anxiety, heart rate and mean arterial pressure in humans thus calms your body.

30 softgels

30mg CBD/1 softgel

Fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil: medium chain triglycerides)

Non GMO sunflower lecithin

Full spectrum hemp oil

Gelatin

Full spectrum CBD

Relax RX Full spectrum CBD Tincture 1800mg

Calm and Cool... Oral cannabidiol (CBD), the non-intoxicating chemical found in cannabis enhances our own body's endocannabinoid activation. CBD decreases anxiety, heart rate and mean arterial pressure in humans thus calms your body.

60mg/ml

60 servings

30mg CBD per serving

Fractionated coconut oil: medium chain triglycerides

Full spectrum hemp oil

Full spectrum CBD

Relax RX Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Salve 900mg

Topical Pain Relieving Salve for Arthritis, Muscle, Joint and Back Pain. Cannabidiol (CBD), the non-intoxicating chemical found in cannabis enhances our own body's endocannabinoid activation. CBD relieves pain by directly inhibiting pain receptors.

Organic olive fruit oil

Organic coconut oil

Organic beeswax

Organic shea butter

Organic palm fruit oil

Organic jojoba seed oil

Organic lavender flower oil

Organic rosehip seed oil

Organic vitamin E

Organic sunflower oil

Organic neem oil

Organic rosemary leaf

Organic sunflower lecithin

Crude CBD oil

Last year, the PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). In addition to the research, PAOG recently acquired an exclusive license to the Patent itself from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA)

PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

The website www.usmj.com is a product of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.