Book Your Ticket to Paradise with Bitcasino and Trippies

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering crypto casino Bitcasino is offering players the chance to book their trip to Paradise, after striking a landmark partnership with the unique NFT collection, Paradise Trippies.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have taken the world by storm during 2021, with collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club generating more than $1 billion in trading activity over the course of the year.

Paradise Trippies NFT Collection

The Paradise Trippies collection, inspired by a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club known as Party Pete, sold out its 10,000 NFTs in a few days after launching at the end of November.

Those who own a Trippie will gain access to an upcoming interactive island hosted at Paradise.com, which will contain a host of puzzles, games, treasure hunts and general entertainment.

Andy Booth, Director of Paradise Trippies, stated:

"Paradise Trippies has quickly built a passionate community, and we are looking forward to welcoming holders to Paradise very soon. We've partnered with Bitcasino because no-one has a better track record of delivering world-class gaming to the crypto community."

Bitcasino Partnership

As part of the partnership between Bitcasino and Paradise Trippies, Bitcasino will provide entertainment and gaming to those on the virtual island, including a Pirate Ship casino. In the near future, players at Bitcasino will also be able to win Trippies when playing slot games from popular games studio Caleta Gaming. Bitcasino will also use the NFTs as prizes across different promotions, campaigns and loyalty programs.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Yolo Group, said:

"We are only beginning to explore the possibilities of gaming in the metaverse, and that's why it is so exciting to partner with Paradise Trippies. This is one of the hottest NFT collections, and we see huge potential for delivering web 3.0 entertainment to its community."

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading Bitcoin-led casino operator.

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place. For more information, please visit https://bitcasino.io

