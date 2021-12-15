Textured Pea Protein Market Players Focus On Organic Products As Latest Trend As Per The Business Research Company's Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the textured pea protein market, the launch of organic pea protein isolate is an emerging trend in the textured pea protein market. Major companies operating in the textured pea protein sector are focused on introducing organic pea protein to meet the consumer demand for organic protein products. For instance, in November 2019, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company launched Vitessence Pulse 1803 organic pea protein isolate for use in alternative meat and dairy products, nutritional and sports bars, baked meals, baking ingredients, powdered and ready-to-drink beverages. The component has a smooth & creamy texture with a flavor that is mild in raw and green flavors and it contains at least 80% protein.



In February 2020, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company acquired Pevesa Biotech S.A. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims at strengthening Kerry Group’s position in the hydrolyzed plant protein space for specialized nutrition and expanding the company’s capacity to serve the rapidly growing organic plant protein market. Pevesa Biotech S.A. is a Spain-based company engaged in offering a range of proteins, including organic pea and rice protein and protein hydrolysates.

Major players in the textured pea protein industry are Roquette, Puris Foods, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Nisco ApS, Sotexpro, Exeller N.V., Vestkorn Milling AS, Nutri-Pea Limited, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Scoular, Axiom Foods Inc, AGT Foods, The Green Labs LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Shandong Jianyuan Group, and Kerry Group plc.

The global textured pea protein market size is expected to grow from $418.43 million in 2020 to $471.96 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth of the textured pea protein market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The textured pea protein market is expected to reach $673.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

North America was the largest region in the textured pea protein market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the textured pea protein market. The regions covered in the textured pea protein market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The textured pea protein market consists of sales of textured pea proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are extracted from peas to create high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes. It is a naturally gluten-free and soy-free product with a pleasant taste and texture, offering it as an ideal complement to popular ingredients in a variety of applications. Textured pea protein is non-GMO and has low allergenicity which makes it a great alternative to wheat and soy products.

The main types of products in textured pea protein are yellow peas and green peas. Field peas, often known as yellow peas, are a type of pea that is best dried rather than eaten fresh. The peas' skin (seed coat) is a pale-yellow color. The peas are a deeper yellow inside, but the color disappears when cooked. It has both organic and conventional nature and has different processing types such as dry processing, wet processing. It is implemented in various verticals such as food processing, animal feed, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, cosmetic and personal care, others.

