Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group sets up a €60 million USPP

Reims, December 15, 2021

The Group, through its subsidiary Vranken-Pommery Production, has finalized a €60 million bond issue in the form of a private placement with Barings.

As part of its debt reduction plan and in a context of strong business recovery, Vranken-Pommery Monopole is securing a significant part of its debt with a €60 million ten-year bond at 2.67%.

By diversifying its sources of financing, Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group demonstrates its long-term attractiveness to leading international investors interested in its commitment to sustainable development. The vineyards of Provence and Camargue are classified as "Organic", and the vineyards of Champagne as "VDC".

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

Champagne : Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co;

Ports and Douro Wines : Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

Camargue : Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines

Provence : Château La Gordonne Provence and Chapelle Gordonne wines;

Sparkling wines : Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).

(Codes “VRAP” (Paris), and “VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :

Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers

+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr Presse

Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr

Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

